Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Tota Roy Chowdhury honoured for outstanding contribution to cinema

Actor Tota Roy Chowdhury has dedicated his life to the Bengali film industry for multiple decades, while he constantly transforms himself to create unexpected performances through his changing appearance and character development. The actor has a long career, which demonstrates his ability to change his identity throughout his professional life.

He has demonstrated for more than thirty years that real artistic excellence requires continuous personal growth. The Unique Honour has been presented to actor Tota Roy Chowdhury this year because of his exceptional achievements in the film industry.

A day when the rush of headlines slows. The public will hear news through deep listening instead of quick comprehension. Zee 24 Ghanta’s ‘Ananya Samman 2026’ celebrates those who may not stand in the spotlight yet quietly form the backbone of society.

Some people enter hospitals early in the morning and leave well after sunset. Some people dedicate their entire life to fostering culture. Some people forgo luxury in order to support the underprivileged.

