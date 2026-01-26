Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 to recognise Bengal’s creative visionaries

True to its name, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 will feature 24 competitive categories in each of Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to represent the full spectrum of the entertainment industry.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is Bengal’s premier celebration of cinematic and creative excellence. Conceived as a tribute to the vibrant and ever-evolving ecosystem of Bengali entertainment, the awards mark a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide. More than just an awards ceremony, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a collective platform created to honour the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who shape the world of Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative seeks to spotlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that define contemporary Bengali storytelling.

A Comprehensive Celebration of Excellence

True to its name, the awards feature 24 competitive categories in each of Popular and Technical segments, thoughtfully curated to represent the full spectrum of the entertainment industry. From a director’s creative vision and an actor’s compelling performance to a technician’s meticulous craftsmanship and a digital creator’s resonant voice—every pillar of storytelling finds recognition.

The ceremony will also confer a Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring an icon whose enduring legacy has shaped generations of Bengali entertainment.

A Rigorous and Collaborative Selection Process

At the heart of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 lies a commitment to integrity, transparency, and industry-wide collaboration. The process began with an open nomination call to production houses, studios, channels, and music labels, inviting submissions of outstanding work from the eligibility period.

All nominations are evaluated by a confidential and independent jury comprising esteemed industry professionals in the presence of an independent research agency, ensuring that each honour is awarded purely on the basis of merit, excellence, and creative impact.

The award ceremony will be held on 29th January 2026 at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, with the telecast scheduled for 8th February 2026 at 5 PM, exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta.

Manforce Condoms Presents Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, Co-Presented By - Lalbaba Rice, Keo Karpin Almond Hair Oil… Co-Powered By- Sunrise Meat Moshla, Hero GlamourX… Fragrance Partner- Wild Stone, Special Partners - Taste N Bite, Alt DRX

Knowledge Partner – University of Engineering & Management- IEM – UEM Group… Associate Sponsor – Serum… Outdoor Partner – Bright Advertising Pvt. Ltd., Print Partner – Sangbad Pratidin, Curated & Executed By – Straightline Worldwide

