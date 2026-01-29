Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh wins Best Playback Singer after retirement announcement

Amid all the buzz around Arijit Singh's retirement buzz, the singer has been successful in adding another big moment to the headlines by bagging Best Singer (Male) award at Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 presents its annual awards show, which recognises the most exceptional accomplishments in film, OTT, television, music, and digital content. The ceremony honours actors, filmmakers, and musicians, as well as storytellers, who have produced innovative work to establish new standards for contemporary Bengali storytelling.

Once again, Zee 24 Entertainment’s Best of 24 has emerged as a milestone celebration of excellence in Bengali cinema and television and OTT and music. This year’s nominations have drawn special attention with the inclusion of legendary singer Arijit Singh in the Best Playback Singer (Male) category. The moment carries special emotional weight because the nomination arrived one day after he announced his retirement. The grand stage serves beyond its musical purpose to honour all the outstanding achievements of actors and filmmakers and content creators and artists who have advanced Bengali storytelling during the past year, which creates an event that combines both tribute to talent and heartfelt dedication to creative heritage.

TRENDING NOW

Arijit Singh and Armaan Rashid Khan win big

Amid all the buzz around Arijit Singh’s retirement buzz, the singer has been successful in adding another big moment to the headlines by bagging Best Singer (Male) award at Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24. The news has arrived just a few days after Arijit left fans shocked by revealing on social media that he has stepped away from playback singing.

Also Read Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Check out full list of nominees

Arijit Singh and Armaan Rashid Khan have jointly won the Best Playback Singer (Male) honour. The shared victory is a celebration of two distinct voices that have left an indelible impact on viewers with their soulful performances. While Arijit was awarded for song Khawne Gorachand Khawne Kaala from the film Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey, Armaan Rashid Khan was honored for song Saiyaan Bina from the film Grihapravesh.

MUSIC - POPULAR AWARDS

Best Playback Singer - Male

Arijit Singh

"Khawne Gorachand Khawne Kaala"

(Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey)

Armaan Rashid Khan

"Saiyaan Bina"

(Grihapravesh)

Best Playback Singer - Female

Prashmita Paul

"Bawshonto Dekeche Amake"

(Aamar Boss)

Best Album (Film)

"Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey"

Best Album (Non-Film)

Melar Gaan

(Hooliganism)

Best Lyrics

Srijit Mukherji

(Kill Bill Society - Bhalobesey Baso-naa)

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more