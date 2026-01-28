Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Best Actor and Supporting Actor Male nominations out

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: The renowned award ceremony is set to go on air soon. Know the nominations for Best Actor and Supporting Actor Male are out.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: One of the most prestigious awards in the Bengali film industry, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is envisioned as a tribute to the rich and dynamic Bengali cultural landscape. It represents a landmark collaboration of Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide. It celebrates excellence aross films, OTT, Television, Music and Digital Content. The platform honours actors, filmmakers, musicians and storytellers, whose passion and innovation continue to redefine contemporary Bengali storytelling.

Best Supporting Actor (Male)-Film

Amit Saha for The Academy of Fine Arts

Anirban Bhattacharya for Raghu Dakat

Ankush Hazra for Raktabeej 2

Bratya Basu for Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Kaushik Ganguly for Grihoprabesh

Mithun Chakraborty for Projapoti 2

Ranjit Mallick for Sharathopor

Saswata Chatterjee for The Eken: Benaras-e Bibhishika

Shyamal Chakraborty for Pokkhirajer Dim

Best Actor (Male)-Film

Anirban Bhattacharya for Pokkhirajer Dim

Vikram Chatterjee for Raas Hariye Jaoa Bangalider Golpo

Dibyojyoti Dutta for Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Kaushik Sen for Sharthopor

Parambrata Chattopadhyay for Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Prosenjit Chatterjee for Devi Chowdhurani

Ritwick Chakraborty for Mrigaya: The Hunt

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 will be shot on January 29 at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The award ceremony will be telecast on February 8, 2026, at 5 pm.

