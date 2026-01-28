Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Best Actor and Supporting Actor Male nominations out

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: One of the most prestigious awards in the Bengali film industry, Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is envisioned as a tribute to the rich and dynamic Bengali cultural landscape. It represents a landmark collaboration of Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide. It celebrates excellence aross films, OTT, Television, Music and Digital Content. The platform honours actors, filmmakers, musicians and storytellers, whose passion and innovation continue to redefine contemporary Bengali storytelling.
Best Supporting Actor (Male)-Film
Amit Saha for The Academy of Fine Arts
TRENDING NOW
Anirban Bhattacharya for Raghu Dakat
Ankush Hazra for Raktabeej 2
Bratya Basu for Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Kaushik Ganguly for Grihoprabesh
Mithun Chakraborty for Projapoti 2
Ranjit Mallick for Sharathopor
Saswata Chatterjee for The Eken: Benaras-e Bibhishika
Shyamal Chakraborty for Pokkhirajer Dim
Best Actor (Male)-Film
Anirban Bhattacharya for Pokkhirajer Dim
Vikram Chatterjee for Raas Hariye Jaoa Bangalider Golpo
Dibyojyoti Dutta for Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey
Kaushik Sen for Sharthopor
Parambrata Chattopadhyay for Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei
Prosenjit Chatterjee for Devi Chowdhurani
Ritwick Chakraborty for Mrigaya: The Hunt
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 will be shot on January 29 at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The award ceremony will be telecast on February 8, 2026, at 5 pm.
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates