Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Best Actor Male Critics’ Choice nominations out

The much-awaited Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is set to premiere soon. Ahead of the premiere, the nomination list for Best Actor Male critics' choice has been revealed. Read on.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is going to be the biggest festival for the Bengali film industry, as it celebrates cinema and the artists. The award ceremony is a heartfelt tribute to the ever-growing industry that aims to take Bengali cinema to the highest levels. Notably, the award ceremony marks the collaboration of Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide. It honours the visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who shape the world of Film, OTT, Television, Music, and Digital Content. The initiative has been taken to highlight the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that define Bengali storytelling.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Best Actor Male critics’ choice nominee includes

Anirban Bhattacharya for Pokkhirajer Dim: In the movie, he plays the role of a mad scientist named Batabyal. The film focuses on a struggling student, who finds a mysterious stone at a temple. He turns to a physics teacher for help, unleashing supernatural forces. The film was released in June 2025.

Vikram Chatterjee for Raas: Hariye Jaoa Bangalider Golpo: In the film, he plays the role of a man named Devlina Kumar, who returns to his ancestral home in rural Bengal after 18 years during Raas Purnima. He reconnected with his childhood friend named Rai.

Dibyojyoti Dutta for Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey: In the movie, he plays the role of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The movie revolves around the life of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Kaushik Sen for Sharthopor: In the movie, he plays the role of Aparna’s elder brother. The film focuses on the family feud and the bond between brother and sister. Their deep connection faces challenges as they navigate conflict and loyalty.

Parambrata Chatterjee for Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei: The actor plays the role of a homosexual fashion designer with a mysterious link with Brajeshwar Dutta’s past. The film revolves around the inner demons that people are battling in day-to-day life.

Prosenjit Chatterjee for Devi Chowdhurani: In the movie, he plays the role of Bhavani Charan Pathak. The story depicts the life of Prafullamukhi’s transformation to Devi Chowdhurani. It released in theatres in September 2025.

