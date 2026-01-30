Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Dev shines bright, bags Best Actor Award for Projatipoti 2

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: The renowned award ceremony has kick-started with great enthusiasm. Here's who won the prestigious award for Best Actor (Male).

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, one of the most prominent honours in the Bengali cinema industry, is intended to pay homage to the vibrant and diverse Bengali cultural environment. It is a landmark partnership between Straightline Worldwide and Zee 24 Ghanta. Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 will be shot on January 29 at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The award ceremony will be telecast on February 8, 2026, at 5 pm. The awards include 24 competitive categories in both the Popular and Technical areas, carefully chosen to reflect the whole range of the entertainment business.

Dev receives the Best Actor for Projatipoti 2

As the winner for the best actor category is announced, Dev bagged the prestigious award for the film Projatipoti 2.

TRENDING NOW

Nominations for the Best Actor were...

Anirban Bhattacharya for Pokkhirajer Dim

Vikram Chatterjee for Raas Hariye Jaoa Bangalider Golpo

Dibyojyoti Dutta for Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Kaushik Sen for Sharthopor

Parambrata Chattopadhyay for Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Prosenjit Chatterjee for Devi Chowdhurani

Ritwick Chakraborty for Mrigaya: The Hunt

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more