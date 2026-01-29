Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Mimi Chakraborty Wins Best Actress for Dainee; check out full list of OTT winners

The winners for the Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 OTT category have finally been announced. As expected, it brings into the spotlight the very best in digital entertainment. Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 not only celebrated outstanding performances but also innovative storytelling and creative excellence across OTT platforms. The OTT section- much like the rest of the categories -focused on the most loved content and celebrated content and talents. Take a look at the full list of OTT winners.
OTT – POPULAR AWARDS
Best Web Series (OTT)
Ganoshotru (Zee5)
Best Actor – Male (OTT)
Anirban Chakrabarti – Puro Puri Eken (Hoichoi)
Ritwick Chakraborty – Advocate Achinta Aich – Season 2 (Hoichoi)
Best Actor – Female (OTT)
Mimi Chakraborty – Dainee (Hoichoi)
Best Supporting Actor – Male (OTT)
Koushik Sen – Julie (Addatimes)
Best Supporting Actor – Female (OTT)
Bidipta Chakraborty – Ronkini Bhavan (Zee5)
The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat will host the award event on January 29, 2026, and it will be shown exclusively on Zee 24 Ghanta on February 8, 2026, at 5 PM.
