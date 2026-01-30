Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Onko Ki Kothin, The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika win Best Film award

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is an incredible celebration of merit that goes far beyond a conventional award ceremony.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is Bengal’s premier celebration of all things creative in the domain of entertainment. Born out of a love for the vibrant Bengali films, the awards mark a landmark collaboration between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide. But it’s not just another awards night. This is a platform that recognises visionaries, artists, technicians, and storytellers who make movies, OTT shows, TV, music, and digital content so incredible. The real idea is to commemorate the passion, creativity, and craft that keeps Bengali storytelling exciting.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Best Film

As the winner of the Best Film has been announced, Onko Ki Kothin and The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika win the prestigious award.

Also Read Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh wins Best Playback Singer after retirement announcement

TRENDING NOW

Other nominees for the Best Film category were...

Aamar Boss - Aamar Boss has been written, produced and directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee under the banner of Windows Production. The film features Rakhee Gulzar, and marks her comeback in Bengali cinema after two decades. It also features Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Srabanti Chatterjee in lead roles, and Sauraseni Maitra, Aishwarya Sen, Shruti Das and Gourab Chatterjee in supporting roles.

Also Read Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 sets the stage for merit and meaning

Dhumketu - Written and directed by Kaushik Ganguly, it features Dev along with Subhashree Ganguly in lead role. This movie revolves around Bhanu, a man who is believed to be dead, but returns to his hometown on the eve of a suicide mission.

Ei Raat Tomar Amar - It is a psychological drama film which has been directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The film features Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen in the lead roles, and brings to the viewers an interesting analysis of complexities of relationships, mutual understanding, and realities of life.

Grihoprabesh - It is a family romantic drama film which has been written and directed by Indraadip Dasgupta. The film features Kaushik Ganguly, Subhashree Ganguly, and Jeetu Kamal in key roles.

Onko Ki Kothin - It is about three slum kids who aspire to have professional careers. When one's father falls ill, they steal an oxygen cylinder to save his life. Their actions reveal their sincere efforts to save their loved ones.

Projapoti 2 - It revolves around a Bengali family's restaurant and home which further emerges as the backdrop for an emotional reunion for generations who return for a festival. This helps them redefine their relationships.

Raghu Dakat - It is a folk action-adventure film written and directed by Dhrubo Banerjee. The film features Dev in the titular role who also portrays an 18th-century outlaw who goes on to become a legendary folk hero. It also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul and Roopa Ganguly in other key roles.

Sharthopor - It has been directed by debutant Annapurna Basu and written by Sadeep Bhattacharjee. It focuses on the strained bond between two siblings, which was caused due to a dispute over their ancestral property.

The Eken Benaras E Bibhishika - It is based on Sujan Dasgupta's novel Ideal Jewellery, and serves as the third instalment in the Eken Babu franchise. It features Anirban Chakrabarti, Suhotra Mukherjee and Somak Ghosh playing their roles as Eken Babu, Bapi and Pramatha.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more