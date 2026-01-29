Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 sets the stage for merit and meaning

The wait is finally over! The Westin Rajarhat, Kolkata is all lit up for Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24. Let the mega award show begin!

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 Curtain Raiser: The curtain’s up, and Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 - a spectacular celebration that goes far beyond a conventional award ceremony - is in full swing! The extensive platform awards creative work which spreads across all areas of Bengali cinema and television, OTT platforms and digital entertainment. The Westin Rajarhat has been transformed, too. The space, which includes a registration desk, a red carpet and a retro vintage projector model, creates an atmosphere of sophisticated beauty.

All dressed up, Zee 24 Ghanta Entertainment is sparkling and ready to steal the show tonight. The awards will be given in 24 different categories, which will honour both on-screen performers and the essential work of directors and creators who worked behind the scenes after their achievements had been assessed. The event will also see the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to a distinguished person who has accomplished an outstanding achievement in their profession.

Actor Rudranil Ghosh, director Srijit Mukherjee and model-actress Sauraseni Maitra will host the evening. The trio has been rehearsing since noon and is ready to take the stage and run the show with flair.

The awards ceremony will present multiple honours, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director, while recognising exceptional content creators and digital influencers who represent the changing landscape of contemporary entertainment. Zee 24 Ghanta comes together to celebrate the very best in entertainment, with the grand event proudly supported by Straightline Worldwide.

