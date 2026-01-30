ENG हिन्दी
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik Adhikary takes home Best Influencer award

Shamik Adhikary hasn't just been winning hearts. At Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, he bagged Best Influencer award.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: January 30, 2026 12:09 AM IST

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a special tribute to the cinema of Bengal. The award - which were launched in association with Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide - also featured Influencer segment. Shamik Adhikary, popularly referred to as Your Nonsane, took home the Best Creator/Influencer Award. He was successful in beating other nominees - including Ivy Ghosh, Mukul Kumar Jana, Niranjan Mondal, Pranab Paul, Preeti Sarkar, Saikat Dey, Shamik Adhikary, Singini Chowdhury, Unmesh Ganguly, and Usha - to emerge as the winner.

Who were all nominated?

At the Zee 24 Ghanta Binodon Sera 24 Awards, ten individuals were nominated for the Best Creator Influencer title. Ivy Ghosh, Mukul Kumar Jana, Niranjan Mandal, Pranab Paul, Preeti Sarkar, Saikat Dey, Shamik Adhikari, Singini Chowdhury, Unmesh Ganguly, and Usha were among them. However, Shamik Adhikari outshone them all and earned the Best Creator Influencer honor.

About Zee 24 Ghonta Binodone Sera 24

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a celebration of the skill, diligence, and fame of the Bengali film and television industries rather than merely an awards ceremony. It's a platform that honors the brilliance of artists who work in TV series, movies, and online series.

