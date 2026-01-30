Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Subhashree Ganguly and Koel Mallick share Best Actress honor

At Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, Subhashree Ganguly and Koel Mallick made waves by jointly bagging the Best Actress award.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodon Sera 24 is a unique homage to Bengal's film and artistic industries. The award was introduced in collaboration with Straightline Worldwide and Zee 24 Ghanta. It seeks to honour the dynamic and quickly evolving culture of the Bengali entertainment sector. It is a platform that celebrates artists, technicians, and storytellers connected to cinema, OTT, television, music, and digital content rather than merely an award event. This initiative highlights the dedication, enthusiasm, and inventiveness of people who are transforming Bengali narrative.

Subhashree Ganguly and Koel Mallick bag Best Actor (Female)

Subhashree Ganguly and Koel Mallick jointly won the Best Actor – Female (Film) award for their performances in Grihapravesh and Sharthopor respectively. Meanwhile, Rukmini Moitra bagged the Best Actor – Female (Critics’ Choice) trophy for her role in Binodini.

Also Read Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Shamik Adhikary takes home Best Influencer award

TRENDING NOW

Nomination for Best Actor (Female) were...

Subhashree Ganguly for Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey

Subhashree Ganguly for Grihapravesh

Srabanti Chatterjee for Devi Chowdhurani

Mimi Chakraborty for Raktabeej 2

Koel Mallick for Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney

Koel Mallick for Sharthopor

Koushani Mukherjee for Killbill Society

Idhika Paul for Raghu Dakat

Rituparna Sengupta for Puratawn

Rukmini Moitra for Binodini

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more