Zee 24 Ghanta’s Ananya Samman 2026 RETURNS to honour Unsung Heroes transforming society across fields

Ananya Samman is not restricted to any certain field or type of accomplishment. It celebrates teachers, artists, athletes, authors, social fighters, cultural guardians, and those from music and movies who have significantly impacted society via their work.

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: In a world where attention is fleeting and news stories change every minute, some people still work in silence without ever expecting recognition. They are not in vogue. They don't become well-known. Nonetheless, their effort keeps communities united. Ananya Samman 2026, one of Zee 24 Ghanta's most prestigious programs, is returning to honour such people.

This yearly award honours people who have devoted their lives to the betterment of society without pursuing fame. It is a forum designed to express appreciation rather than fame.

Ananya Samman celebrates...

These individuals, whose names are frequently unknown outside of their personal communities, have dedicated years to creating, healing, educating, defending, and inspiring.

This event commemorates them with a straightforward yet powerful message: You are not alone. Your journey has not escaped our attention.

The honour is more than merely giving a prize. It is about acknowledging work that frequently goes unrecognised in the middle of daily living. In the haste to report on events and breaking headlines, we sometimes forget about the individuals driving change. Ananya Samman is a thoughtful attempt to address this.

It pauses the bustle and directs the attention to persons whose light has remained constant, even if invisible.

