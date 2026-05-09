ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey Manoj Tiwari win top honors; check out full list of winners

The much-anticipated Zee Bhojpuri Samman Awards 2026 was not just a celebration of entertainment, but also a grand tribute to achievers and winners from all walks of life.

The much-anticipated Zee Bhojpuri Samman Awards 2026 was a massive celebration of Bhojpuri cinema, music and entertainment with the biggest stars from the industry gathering under one roof. From stunning red carpet appearances to loud cheers during the winner announcements, the evening saw several unforgettable moments. Actors, singers, directors and filmmakers and real heroes from different walks of life marked their presence. They all ensured that the awards night remained totally special for fans.

One of the biggest highlights of the evening was Dinesh Lal Yadav who won the Best Actor award for Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya. Meanwhile, Amrapali Dubey took home the Best Actress award for Mere Husband Ki Shadi. The critics’ choice honours were bagged by Yash Mishra for Nagraj aur Chandalika and Sanjana Pandey for Collector Sahiba.

The award for Best Bhojpuri Film was bagged by PowerStar. The ceremony also saw rising talents Anshuman Singh Rajput and Mahi Shrivastava winning Best Young Actor and Best Young Actress awards respectively. As far as music goes, Jugal Master won Best Music In Bhojpuri Movie. Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj emerged as Best Male and Female Playback Singers.

The Best Director award was bagged by Premanshu Singh for Rishtey.

We give you the full list of winners:

Best Actor - Dinesh Lal Yadav (Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya)

Best Actress - Amrapali Dubey (Mere Husband Ki Shadi)

Best Actor (Critics’ choice) - Yash Mishra (Nagraj aur Chandalika)

Best Actress (Critics’ choice) - Sanjana Pandey (Collector Sahiba)\

Best Bhojpuri Film - PowerStar

Best Young Actor - Anshuman Singh Rajput

Best Young Actress - Mahi Shrivastava

Best Music In Bhojpuri Movie - Jugal Master

Best Male Playback Singer - Pawan Singh

Best Female Playback Singer - Shilpi Raj

Best Director - Premanshu Singh (Rishtey)

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male) - Vinod Mishra (Rishtey) & Dev Singh (Dansh)

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female) - Rati Pandey

Best Actor In a Negative Role - Gulshan Pandey (Rishtey), Sanjay Pandey (Aankhein)

Outstanding Contribution in Bhojpuri Music - Ratnakar Kumar & Dinesh Rialhan

Best Performance In Comic Role - Manoj Tiger

Lifetime Achivement Award - Manoj Tiwari

Pride of Bhojpuri Soil - Ravi Kishan

Most Versatile Actor in Bhojpuri Movies (Male) - Khesari Lal Yadav

Most Versatile actor (Female) in Bhojpuri Movies Male - Akshara Singh

Special Tribute - Aslam Sheikh and Sharda Sinha

Society/Real Category

Outstanding Contribution in Folk Music and Dance - Indu Sonali, (Singer)

Outstanding Contribution in Literature and Poetry - Vinay Bihari,Lyricist, Singer, Writer, Lauriya-MLA (Base Bihar), Manoj Bhawuk (Base Bihar, UP)

Outstanding Contribution in Painting and Sculpture - Dulari Devi - Madhubani Painting (Madbubani, Bihar)

Youth Icon Of The Year - Maithili Thakur-Singer and MLA, Alinagar (Madhubani Bihar)

Outstanding Contribution In Sports - Shweta Shahi, Rugby Player and SI, Bihar Police

Outstanding Contribution In Women Empowerment & Gender Equality - Kalpana And Uma Jha – Founders of Jhaji Store (Darbhanga Bihar)

Outstanding Contribution in Education - IPS Vikas Vaibhav - Founder of Let's Inspire Bihar (Patna)

Motiur Rahman Khan (Guru Rahman)

Outstanding Contribution in Healthcare - Mr Umesh Sharma, Managing Director, Aristo Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

Startup of the Year - Suraj Prakash - Co Founder & Director OKbima

Outstanding Contribution in Education - Institutional Physicswallah

Outstanding Contribution to the CSR & Phalanthropy - Padma Shri Rajkumari Devi

Business Leader of the year - Ravindra Kishore Sinha - SIS Group

Lifetime Achievement in Bhojpuri Literature (Posthumous) - Bhikari Thakur Family

Life Time Achievement Award in Mathematics - Late Vashist Narayan Singh

Life Time Achievement Award in Bhojpuri Cinema - Kunal Singh

Life Time Achievement Award in Folk Music - Padma Vibhushan And Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha

Contribution to Popularising Bhojpuri Music - Nisha Upadhyay, Monu Albela

Real Hero - Tara Kumari, Traffic constable

Real Hero - Traffic constable Anjani Kumar Gaura

Real Hero - Prince Kumar, SI, Bihar Police

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

