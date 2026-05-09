ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey win big

As soon as names of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey were announced, the atmosphere inside the venue turned electric. Fans and colleagues congratulated the actor. Over the years, both have built a loyal fan base.

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey win big

The star-studded evening of ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 got a lot more exciting when Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav won Best Actor award. Popularly known as Nirahua, he won the Best Actor for his impeccable performance in Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya. Actress Amrapali Dubey added more glamour to the big night. She bagged Best Actress award for her role in Mere Husband Ki Shadi. The viewers couldn’t stop cheering when Bhojpuri cinema’s most loved stars were honored.

Dinesh Lal Yadav has once again proved why he has managed to enjoy massive popularity among Bhojpuri audiences. His performance in Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya wasn’t just about emotion, but also entertainment, and charm. Whether it was his unforgettable dialogues, or emotional moments, Nirahua could easily connect with viewers throughout the film.

As soon as his name was announced, the atmosphere inside the venue turned electric. Fans and colleagues congratulated the actor. Over the years, Dinesh Lal Yadav has built a loyal fan base.

Meanwhile, Amrapali Dubey bagged Best Actress award for Mere Husband Ki Shadi. The actress impressed many with her lively and entertaining performance in the film. She is popular for her expressive acting and screen presence. Both wins of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are important as it puts the spotlight on true actors. Social media was also flooded with congratulatory posts from fans lauding their favorite stars. Their wins at ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 once again highlighted their strong hold over Bhojpuri audiences.

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