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ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 LIVE Updates: Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey to make Bhojpuri industry’s biggest night memorable

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 is an interesting mix of glamour and grandeur. Several Bhojpuri stars including Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey will attend the big night. Follow this space for all live updates.

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 LIVE Updates: Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey to make Bhojpuri industry’s biggest night memorable

The much-anticipated ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 is all set to light up the evening with glamour, music, and star power. Bhojpuri cinema’s biggest stars come together for a massive celebration of talent and entertainment. Several actors including Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, and Amrapali Dubey will make the night extra special with their presence. The atmosphere at the venue is already buzzing with excitement. Dazzling light and colorful sets, along with impeccable performances will make the awards night memorable. In addition to awards, the audience can also expect several dance performances and memorable moments from the biggest names in Bhojpuri cinema.