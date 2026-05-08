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ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 LIVE Updates: Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey to make Bhojpuri industry’s biggest night memorable

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 is an interesting mix of glamour and grandeur. Several Bhojpuri stars including Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey will attend the big night. Follow this space for all live updates.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 8, 2026 3:43 PM IST
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ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 LIVE Updates: Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey to make Bhojpuri industry’s biggest night memorable

The much-anticipated ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 is all set to light up the evening with glamour, music, and star power. Bhojpuri cinema’s biggest stars come together for a massive celebration of talent and entertainment. Several actors including Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, and Amrapali Dubey will make the night extra special with their presence. The atmosphere at the venue is already buzzing with excitement. Dazzling light and colorful sets, along with impeccable performances will make the awards night memorable. In addition to awards, the audience can also expect several dance performances and memorable moments from the biggest names in Bhojpuri cinema.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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