ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 promises grand tribute to Bhojpuri icons with star-studded celebration in Patna

Zee Media, through its regional channels Zee Bihar Jharkhand and Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, is set to host the grand ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 in Patna. Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav will attend the star-studded celebration.

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 promises grand tribute to Bhojpuri icons with star-studded celebration in Patna

Zee Media is all set to put the spotlight on Bhojpuri cinema icons with a grand ceremony - ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026. The prestigious awards ceremony will be held in Patna on May 8. The event will be a massive celebration of Bhojpuri pride, talent, and entertainment, with some of the biggest stars and well-known personalities coming together under one roof. With popular names from the Bhojpuri film industry in attendance, the evening promises to be packed with glamour, performances, and special moments. In addition to heartfelt tributes celebrating the impact of Bhojpuri cinema, all fans can also expect several star-studded appearances.

The buzz around the awards ceremony is already massive, as it aims to honour those who have left an indelible impact in their respective fields while also putting forth the richness of Bhojpuri heritage. With a mix of entertainment, culture, and recognition, ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 will indeed be the biggest and most talked-about events in the region this year. The grand evening in Patna will see the confluence of all well-known personalities from varied fields. Senior political leaders, top policymakers, business personalities, and respected cultural figures will attend the event.

Among the celebrities attending the event are Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yash Mishra, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Smriti Sinha, Monalisa, Neelam Giri, Ankush Raja, Shilpi Raghwani, Mahi Shrivastava, Sanjana Pandey, and Tanushree Chatterjee. Their presence will add charm, energy, and huge fan excitement to the star-studded celebration.

At the grand ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026, celebrities and artists from the Bhojpuri entertainment industry will be honoured across nearly 40 categories. The awards aim to recognise outstanding talent and contributions in cinema, music, and entertainment. Some of the major categories include Best Actor and Best Actress in both popular and critics’ choice segments, Best Film, Best Bhojpuri Film, Best Young Actress, Best Music, Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer, Best Director, and Best Supporting Role. The event will also feature special honours such as the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating personalities who have made a lasting impact on the Bhojpuri industry over the years.

Other categories at ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 will honour personalities and organisations that have made a meaningful impact beyond entertainment. These include awards for Outstanding Contribution in Folk Music and Dance, Literature and Poetry, and Painting and Sculpture, recognising those preserving and promoting cultural heritage. The event will also celebrate achievers through honours such as Youth Icon of the Year and Outstanding Contribution in Sports. Special recognition will also be given to individuals and institutions working towards social change and development, with categories like Outstanding Contribution in Women Empowerment & Gender Equality, Education, Healthcare, and Education – Institutional. In addition, the Startup of the Year award will spotlight emerging businesses and innovators making a mark in the region.

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