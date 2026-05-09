ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Yash Mishra and Sanjana Pandey honored with TOP acting awards

What made these wins even more special is the fact that they have been chosen by critics themselves. Both Yash and Sanjana earned massive appreciation not just from fans but also from several industry experts and critics.

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Yash Mishra and Sanjana Pandey honored with TOP acting awards

The glittering night of ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 turned extremely special when stars Yash Mishra and Sanjana Pandey bagged the prestigious awards for Best Actor and Best Actress (as decided by critics). Their impeccable performances in Nagraj Aur Chandalika and Collector Sahiba won several hearts and critical acclaim too. This made the evening even more unforgettable for Bhojpuri cinema lovers.

Yash Mishra bagged the award for his intense and flawless performance in Nagraj Aur Chandalika. He is quite popular for performing different roles with ease. And with Nagraj Aur Chandalika, he went on to prove that he is indeed one of the finest performers in Bhojpuri industry. His role called for a strong screen presence, emotional depth, and flawless dialogue delivery. And Yash was good with all.

On the other hand, Sanjana Pandey managed to impress critics and viewers alike with her stellar performance in Collector Sahiba. Winning Best Actress award (as chosen by critics) further confirms the impact she managed to create through the film. The atmosphere at the awards ceremony was clearly high on excitement and glamour. The event saw the presence of several stars from the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

What made these wins even more special is the fact that they have been chosen by critics themselves. Both Yash and Sanjana earned massive appreciation not just from fans but also from several industry experts and critics. With these big wins at ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026, both actors have added another glorious achievement to their careers. Their success highlights their significance in Bhojpuri cinema.

Know more about ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026

The buzz around the awards ceremony is already massive because it focuses on honoring those who have left an indelible impact in their respective fields while also putting forth the richness of Bhojpuri heritage. With a mix of entertainment, culture, and recognition, ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 will indeed be the biggest and most talked-about events in the region this year. The grand evening in Patna will see the confluence of all well-known personalities from varied fields. Senior political leaders, top policymakers, business personalities, and respected cultural figures will attend the event.

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