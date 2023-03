The time has arrived. Today, Zee Cine Awards 2023 will air on Zee Cinema and Zee TV. The telecast will begin at 7.30 pm and be assured that an entertaining evening is in store for you. This time it is grander than ever as many top celebrities have given some electrifying performances. From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani to Kartik Aaryan - many celebrities performed on stage and today you will get to see all of it. Before the awards ceremony airs on TV, here's a glimpse of all of it. The ceremony is hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he tackles fights with Alia Bhatt on Kareena Kapoor Khan show; says, 'Kya hota he ki...'

who was on her maternity break marked her return and performed on stage at Zee Cine Awards 2023. She gave a high-octane performance as Gangubai. She even performed on Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video giving a glimpse of her prep for the performance. Also Read - Alia Bhatt is a guilty mom; Ranbir Kapoor calls her over stressed mother; 7 times the duo spoke about daughter Raha Kapoor and made headlines

Check out Alia Bhatt's video below:

Likewise, too took to his Instagram account to share a video giving a glimpse of his performance as Rooh Baba from 2. performed on her songs like Sauda Khara Khara and more and enthralled all. Also Read - Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, and Family in London; fans miss Raha Kapoor in the frame [View Pics]

Check out Kartik Aaryan's video below:

Many other top celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna, and others also took to the stage to entertain the audience with their splendid performances. As said, it is going to be an entertaining evening for all as these stars literally lit up the stage with their dhamakedaar dance moves.

Here's Varun Dhawan's picture from Zee Cine Awards 2023

Talking about the winners, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and others took the trophy. The Kashmir Files too made it to the winners list. To know the complete winners list, click HERE and don't miss Zee Cine Awards 2023.