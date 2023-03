It's Awards night! Zee Cine Awards 2023 aired on Zee TV and Zee Cinema. As the awards roll in, the electrifying performances of big celebrities also left audiences enthralled. Rashmika Mandanna who marked her Bollywood debut and also won an award for the same, also performed at Zee Cine Awards 2023. She danced to the tunes of Ranjithame from Varisu and Sami Sami from Pushpa and the audience erupted in a loud cheer. Rashmika Mandanna looked ravishing and how her performance costume and social media is abuzz with fans lauding her powerful performance. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2023: Complete winners list, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani's performances and more in store

Many fans of Rashmika Mandanna shared videos and glimpses from Zee Cine Awards 2023 and stated that the Pushpa actress owned the stage. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye that starred , and others. She won an award for the same. Later, she appeared in Mission Majnu along with . Also Read - Nayanthara in Jawan, Rashmika Mandanna with Animal and more South Indian actresses who will become box office queens with upcoming big releases

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's videos below:

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, many celebrities like Tiger Shroff, , , , , and others performed at the event. and Aparshakti Khurrana turned out to be the host. Check out the complete list of winners here. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna aware of being Shubman Gill's alleged crush? Actress' reaction to paps is priceless [Watch Video]

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has many films in her kitty. The biggest one is Pushpa 2. She will be seen in Pushpa: The Rule along with . She will be seen in Bollywood film Animal along with . The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She was last seen in Varisu along with actor Vijay and it was a blockbuster hit.