The most prestigious awards of Bollywood were held last night. The much-awaited Zee Cine Awards was a starry night in attendance of prominent popular names from the industry. An exciting lineup of Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and more stars graced the awards night. Photos from the red carpet are already doing rounds on the internet. Filmmakers like Boney Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Ayan Mukerji too attended the award night. Read on to know the complete winner's list of Zee Cine Awards 2023.

While an official complete winner’s list is not announced yet, we have learned which celebrity has bagged an award in which category. Alia Bhatt is ruling the industry right now. After the honored Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Alia Bhatt has bagged 2 more titles at the Zee Cine Awards. Ayan Mukerji’s Bhrahmastra: Part One Shiva has won multiple awards while Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan won big. South actress Rashmika Mandanna has cemented her name in Bollywood winning an award after making her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Kashmir Files is unstoppable, and Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial has also received awards at the Zee Cine Awards 2023 hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana reportedly. The Khurranna brother entertained everyone with humor and wit making it a memorable night.

Zee Cine Awards 2023 complete winners list

Best Actor Male: Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Actor Female: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Film: The Kashmir Files Viewers' Choice

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Viewers' Choice Best Actor: Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Performer Of The Year Male: Varun Dhawan (JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya)

Performer Of The Year Female: Kiara Advani (Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Debut: Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)