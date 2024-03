Atlee Kumar won the best director award for Jawan at Zee Cine Awards 2024. Atlee was present to receive this award as he was sitting along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan when he was announced the winner. Atlee who has been a forehand fan of the superstar touched Shah Rukh Khan's feet in respect and the superstar humbly lifted him and gave him a tight hug. Superstar for a reason. Atlee looked super elated after the hug win and expressed his gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan for believing in him. Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's biggest success till date and with this superstar proved his mettle as an action hero too. Atlee admires Shah Rukh Khan since a very young age and after Jawan he is even aiming for a second film with the superstar. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan sets the stage on fire with a stunning performance on his best songs [Videos]

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2024 Winners List: Shah Rukh Khan takes home the Best Actor Award, Jawan wins Best Film

Watch the video of Atlee Kumar touching Shah Rukh Khan's feet as he wins the Best Director award at the Zee Cine Awards 2024

Shah Rukh Khan too won the best actor award and he rightly deserved it, he was just as perfect as Vikram Rathore and till date, fans cannot get over his swag. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, even nailed it on the Zee Cine Awards 2024 stage with his electrifying performance, fans hailed the superstar as the perfect entertainment package. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and more celebs make glamorous appearances at the event [View Pics]

Shah Rukh Khan even slayed it on the red carpet with his super classy and sleek look. Fans went gaga over his suave look.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

SRK will soon begin shooting for his next film Tiger vs Pathaan along with Salman Khan. Reportedly he has also signed Pathaan 2. SRK will also be doing The King along with his daughter Suhana Khan helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to make an official announcement of his films soon.