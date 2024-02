The main function of the Zee Cine Awards 2024 will happen on March 10. It will be held at the NSCI Dome in Worli. A press conference for the same was held today in the city. Bobby Deol, Aparshakti Khurrana and Mouni Roy were present for the function. Alia Bhatt did the unveiling of the statue of the Zee Cine Awards 2024. Bobby Deol said that fans would get to see the Deol brothers at the awards.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

But the big news is that Shah Rukh Khan will be performing at the Zee Cine Awards 2024. This will be his first performance after nine years at the function. The report has got fans all excited for the same. The year 2023 was a stellar one for Shah Rukh Khan. He gave three blockbusters like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

Alia Bhatt unveils the trophy of the Zee Cine Awards 2024

Alia Bhatt unveiled the grand trophy at an event. She wore black pants with a brown pant. The actress will also be performing at the event. Actress Mouni Roy will also deliver a dazzling performance at the awards show. We cannot wait for the action and excitement to unfold as the date gets closer!