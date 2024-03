Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for Jawan at Zee Cine Awards 2024 and the fans are calling it well deserved. The superstar enthralled the fans with his super electrifying performance at the stage of Zee Cine Awards 2024 but what is grabbing more attention is his winning speech. The superstar first dedicated his award to his elder son Aryan Khan, and later added his kids Abram, and wife Gauri Khan. The superstar even added Baap dialogue where he said," Jab tak aapka Baap zinda hai, entertainment Zinda hai'. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2024: Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan’s feet after winning best director award for Jawan; here’s how the superstar reacted [Watch video]

Shah Rukh Khan who took a sabbatical for for years after the debacle of Zero, made a smashing comeback with Pathaan followed by Jawan which turned out to be the biggest success in his career so far. In one of his interviews, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned how it was Aryan Khan who told him to do such films as he and Suhana have seen his stardom, but it is Abram who hasn't seen his success.

He had said in one of his interviews Shah Rukh Khan said,"I’ll tell you the real reason why I do it. One day my elder son, and my daughter, told me you have to do films which are very cool for the youngest AbRam and I thought the only cool thing he likes is all the anime and action films. So I decided to be a superhero and I thought I didn’t look good in a spandex so without getting into a spandex, I got into bandages and that’s why this action film. So honestly I do action films because my kids get very impressed that I am doing some cool things, have six-pack abs, and stuff like that. There is no other reason I should do action films".

Indeed Aryan Khan is a visionary boy and fans are waiting to see what he has to show to the world with Stardom.