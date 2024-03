Zee Cine Awards 2024 is happening right now. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the big winners of the night. It has picked up awards for Best BGM, VFX, Dialogues, Lyrics and Action at the star-studded night. Bollywood's biggest film of 2023 has dominated the whole award show. Anirudh Ravichander was one of the first to get an award. He said that Shah Rukh Khan transformed his life, and many him one of his own as they collaborated on Jawan. As we know, King Khan loves him like his own son. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2024 Winners List: Anirudh Ravichander wins Best Background Music for Jawan; Shah Rukh Khan film bags four trophies

Shah Rukh Khan back in his element as King Khan in Zee Cine Awards 2024

Shah Rukh Khan was back on the stage of Zee Cine Awards after a long time. He again showed the world why he was the king of romance. SRK got into his character from Mohabbatein for the fans. He also did a comedy skit on Devdas with Sunil Grover. As we know, Sunil was also in Jawan.

Raj Aryan Malhotra, the embodiment of love and charm, forever etches in our hearts as cinema's timeless heartthrob. ? @iamsrk continues to reign supreme as our eternal favorite. #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #KingKhan #ZeeCineAwards2024" pic.twitter.com/xbHhLlLDLX — SHAH RUKH KHAN FANS ASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) March 10, 2024

We can see that he is the man of the moment. Jawan has made a clean sweep at the awards. We have to see if he takes home the Best Actor award as well.