Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most charming actors ever. He delivered three amazing movies last year, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. And he alone raked in over Rs 2000 crore at the box office last year. He is about to turn 60 in a couple of months but his enthusiasm and his energy are as infectious and soaring as it has been when he started out in the industry. Last night, SRK made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards 2024. Boy, he made the night starrier and dazzling with his handsome appearance. Now, pics and videos from last night's awards ceremony are going viral online. SRK's performance videos have surfaced and they will make you wonder what he eats in a day to be so full of swagger and energy.

Shah Rukh Khan sets the stage on fire with his electrifying performance at Zee Cine Awards 2024

Shah Rukh Khan, it seems, will be seen performing on some of the best songs from his filmography. He was seen in multiple attires on stage during his performance. A few videos have surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). We shared the video of him as Raj Aaryan from Mohabbatein. He will also perform on Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se and also Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan. In the two videos, we see SRK looking amazing. The Chaiyya Chaiyya video has SRK wearing a black, leather jacket and all. For Not Ramaiya Vastaviaya, he wore a red shirt just like one of his looks from the movie, Jawan, but a shimmery one.

Talking about wins, Jawan has turned out to be the biggest winners across categories last night. It picked up the trophies for Best Action, VFX, Dialogues, BGM and Lyrics to name a few.