The stars have descended on the Zee Cine Awards 2024, which is being held in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan is trending with uber stylish entry, which makes us wonder if he is really inching closer to 60. Anirudh Ravichander has won the award for the Best BGM for Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan is one of the big winners of the night. It has won awards for Best Background Music (Anirudh Ravichander), Best VFX (Red Chillies), Best Dialogue and Best Action. Shah Rukh Khan is having quite a night with all the awards. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2023: Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans awestruck with his stylish appearance at the event [View Pics]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Pathaan picks up laurels in music department

Arijit Singh has got the award for the Best Male Playback singer for Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Shilpa Rao is the Best Female Male Playback singer for Besharam Rang. She sang the number live and it was amazing. Also Read - Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol and more stars to light up the stage on March 10