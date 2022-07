Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has added another feather to its hat. India's leading media and entertainment powerhouse has launched Zee Brand Works with a motive to help marketers reach, connect and engage with the right audience. It is to leverage ingenious creativity and consumer understanding into a competitive advantage for brands and marketers. As per the official statement released, Brand Works helps marketers and brands to connect with the right audience through ZEE’s portfolio of TV channels in 11 languages, OTT platform ZEE5 and social media platforms. With client-centricity as its core objective, Brand Works aims to give a holistic and wide range of branding, sales augmentation, customer acquisition, new launches, content creation, influencer and integration solutions. Also Read - Bob Biswas actor Abhishek Bachchan recommends movies and web series to watch now on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said that Brand Works will focus on giving clients and integrated marketing solutions that would span over TV, Digital, Social and Experiential assests. The quote read, "As a pioneer in the Indian Media landscape, we have always had a finger on the pulse of the Indian viewer. This has helped us to develop a deep understanding of the myriad mini-Bharat's which exist within this great nation, each with its own set of norms, sensibilities and traditions. Blending this understanding of the Indian consumer with the marketing requirements of our clientele to develop bespoke brand solutions has always been a hallmark of ZEE."

He further added, "Given the fluid nature of brands' marketing objectives in order to keep pace with evolving consumer requirements, we are also enhancing our services with the launch of ZEE Brand Works. Through this, we will enable brands to achieve their objectives across the marketing funnel providing integrated solutions spanning our TV, Digital, Social and Experiential assets resulting in enhanced brand connections, higher engagement and improved marketing outcomes. As an industry leading initiative, ZEE Brand Works will help brands reach the right audience utilizing the best medium(s) thereby boosting overall ROI for our clients."

Rajiv Bakshi, Chief Operations Officer – Revenue, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. also spoke about Brand Works and mentioned that it will help brands boast resonance and sales. The quote reads, "Consumers are also increasingly rewarding authenticity and personalization along with purpose-driven brand alignment. Forging a deep emotional connect and occupying a greater share of mind is a primary challenge for both existing and emerging brands. ZEE Brand Works will further boost our endeavor to build brands' resonance and sales in HSM and regional market clusters by employing the team's ingenious creativity and inherent consumer understanding. With the onset of this journey, we are excited to partner with like-minded marketers and augment their growth strategies."

ZEE Brand Works has already introduced 4 new programs. The programs are meticulously designed to meet brands’ varying objectives:

• Designing Product Launches that offer brands the visibility, grandeur and traction leveraging the distinct strength of ZEE’s network across linear TV, OTT, on-ground and social.

• Creative Solutions to the burgeoning community of new-age entrepreneurs and visionaries, highlighting their key successes, capturing their journeys in building successful companies and showcasing their contribution to India’s economic development.

• Witness TV stars in their most candid avatar with interviews on iconic scenes and highpoints, gup-shup, etc. through Behind the Scenes

• Celebrate the upcoming festival season with audiences across the country through Khushiyon Ke Avsar.