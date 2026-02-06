Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026: Border 2 actor Ahan Shetty and producer Nidhi Dutta awarded for their impactful endevour

Zee Samvad Heroes Award initiative honours those whose bravery, ingenuity, and commitment have had a significant influence on society. Excellence in space research, healthcare, business leadership, AI innovation, sports, aviation, mountaineering, music, film, charity, among others.

Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026: Amid Border 2's massive success, Ahan Shetty, who made his debut with the film, and Nidhi Dutta, who produced the war drama, were conferred the Impact Performer of the Year award and India’s First Woman War Filmmaker award, respectively, at the 4th edition of Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026. The event took place at The Fairmont, Mumbai, today, February 6. Ahan received the award from

Ahan Shetty is revelling in the love and gratitude that have poured in since Border 2's premiere in theatres on January 23. Fans have gone crazy for the movie, and Ahan's portrayal, like the rest of the actors, has received tremendous appreciation.

More about Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty is the son of Sunil Shetty and Mana Shetty. He made his debut with Tadap, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, and directed by Milan Luthria. The film did exceptionally well at the box office. Now, his role in Border 2 is also making waves. His officer's look and acting are highly appreciated by people.

What's next for Ahan?

With all eyes on Ahan's next move after the success of the war picture, the actor recently hinted on social media that he is working on something. For the time being, further information is being kept private.

Who is Nidhi Dutta?

Nidhi Dutta is the daughter of filmmaker JP Dutta and actress Bindiya Goswami. She is known for projects like Border 2, Paltan and Ghudchadi. She is married to Binoy Gandhi.

About Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026

This major event initiative honours those whose bravery, ingenuity, and commitment have had a significant influence on society. Excellence in space research, healthcare, business leadership, AI innovation, sports, aviation, mountaineering, music, film, charity, fintech, and outstanding accomplishments in cricket are just a few of the many areas in which the platform celebrates trailblazers.

