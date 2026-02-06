ENG हिन्दी
Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026: Border 2 actress Mona Singh BAGS Clutter Breaker of the year award

Mona Singh has been awarded the Clutter Breaker of the Year. The award was presented by Zee Media CRO Manish Seth and Jogesh Bhutani, Founder of Nexus Alliance.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: February 6, 2026 5:14 PM IST

Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026: Border 2 actress Mona Singh BAGS Clutter Breaker of the year award

Border 2 has been making waves at the box office with exceptional collections, especially during Republic Day weekend. Among Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, there were also the female actors in the film who won hearts for their performance. Among them, one name is Mona Singh, who has been honoured at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026 Awards that took place in Mumbai today, February 6. The actress has been awarded the Clutter Breaker of the Year. The award was presented by Zee Media CRO Manish Seth and Jogesh Bhutani, Founder of Nexus Alliance.

Mona Singh is known for her...

Mona Singh is known for her impressive performances not just in films but across television and digital platforms. She has won several awards for her versatile roles. Her recent film Border 2 also leaves an impact on her fans. She plays the role of Simi Kaler alongside Sunny Deol. The chemistry is loved by people.

TRENDING NOW

About Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026

The main event of this initiative is dedicated to recognising individuals who have made a significant impact on society through their courageous actions and creative thinking, and their dedicated work. The platform recognises trailblazers who have achieved excellence in space research and healthcare, business leadership and AI innovation, sports and aviation, mountaineering and music and film, charity and fintech and their exceptional achievements in cricket. The selected categories recognise individuals who are making transformative changes to their fields through their work while challenging existing stereotypes and serving their communities. The awards acknowledge different types of achievements which share the common characteristics of courage, skill and dedicated service found in every Real Hero awardee.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
