Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026: Anu Malik WINS big, receives honour for Patriotic Melody Maestro of the year

Anu Malik was conferred the Patriotic Melody Maestro of the year at the 4th edition of Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026. The event took place at The Fairmont, Mumbai, on February 6.

Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026: Bollywood music composer-singer Anu Malik was conferred the Patriotic Melody Maestro of the year at the 4th edition of Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026. The event took place at The Fairmont, Mumbai, on February 6. The award was handed over to the composer by Zee Media Corporation CEO Raktim Das and Zee Media Managing Editor Rahul Sinha. The event is organised by Zee Media Corporation, India's first and largest news network. This year's event was graced by Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, Mangla Mani, Palak Muchchal, Mithoon Sharma, Sonu Sood, Mona Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, and Madhur Bhandarkar, among others.

Anu Malik's work front

Malik has collaborated with several Indian playback singers, including Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhonsle, and Amit Kumar, among others. During the 1980s, he mostly collaborated with vocalists Mohammad Aziz, Shabbir Kumar, Manhar Udhas, Suresh Wadkar, Nitin Mukesh, and Anwar.

Malik collaborated with Alisha Chinai to create the commercially popular singles Sexy Sexy and Ruk Ruk Ruk from Vijaypath, Chot Dil Pe Lagi from Ishq Vishk, and songs from Love Story 2050 and Kambakkht Ishq. He has collaborated with Indian cinema lyricist Javed Akhtar on films like Border, Refugee, and Umrao Jaan. He also collaborated with Anuradha Sriram on the commercially hit songs Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1, Dupatta Mera from Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, and Chand Ko Tod Doonga from Shaadi No. 1.

About Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026

This major event initiative honours those whose bravery, ingenuity, and commitment have had a significant influence on society. Excellence in space research, healthcare, business leadership, AI innovation, sports, aviation, mountaineering, music, film, charity, fintech, and outstanding accomplishments in cricket are just a few of the many areas in which the platform celebrates trailblazers.

Each category has been carefully chosen to honour individuals who are influencing sectors, shattering stereotypes, and making significant contributions to society. Collectively, these awards honour the variety of accomplishments and the common traits of bravery, skill, and service that characterise each Real Hero.

The event highlights Zee Media's unwavering dedication to nation-building journalism by showcasing the stories of real people overcoming genuine obstacles and achieving remarkable victories that impact the entire country.

