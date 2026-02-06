Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026: Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma receive Sur-Global Philanthropy and Sound of Legacy-Musical Innovation awards

Palak and Mithoon have been honoured with the prestigious awards at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 and have been awarded by the CEO of Zee Media Corporation, Raktim Das and Gallantt Group's CEO Mayank Agarwal.

Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026: Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma have been honoured with the Seva through Sur-Global Philanthropy award and Sound of Legacy-Musical Innovation award, respectively. The husband-wife duo has been honoured with the prestigious awards at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 and have been awarded by the CEO of Zee Media Corporation, Raktim Das and Gallantt Group's CEO Mayank Agarwal. The event is organised by Zee Media Corporation, India's first and largest news network. This year's event was graced by Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, Mangla Mani, Nidhi Sutta, Anu Malik, Sonu Sood and Ahan Shetty, among others.

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon's relationship

On November 6, 2022, Palak and music composer Mithoon Sharma married each other. Since then, their relationship has been based on respect, trust, shared aspirations, and a courteous friendship. For those who are unaware, Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma had a professional beginning to their relationship.

They had originally worked together on the song Meri Aashiqui from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2, nearly before they were married. The song was sung by Palak, while Mithoon composed the music. After that, the pair worked on other songs, including Bandhan, Door Naa Jaa, and Keh Bhi De.

About Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Awards 2026

This major event initiative honours those whose bravery, ingenuity, and commitment have had a significant influence on society. Excellence in space research, healthcare, business leadership, AI innovation, sports, aviation, mountaineering, music, film, charity, fintech, and outstanding accomplishments in cricket are just a few of the many areas in which the platform celebrates trailblazers.

Each category has been carefully chosen to honour individuals who are influencing sectors, shattering stereotypes, and making significant contributions to society. Collectively, these awards honour the variety of accomplishments and the common traits of bravery, skill, and service that characterise each Real Hero.

Zee Real Heroes has recognised a wide range of accomplished individuals throughout the years, including trailblazers like Paralympian Navdeep Singh, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, and several more trailblazers whose lives continue to inspire and influence society.

