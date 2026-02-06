Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026: Rakul Preet Singh WINS Best Actress Award for…

Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian actress and model who has been ruling the film industry with her exceptional roles in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema.

Rakul Preet Singh has won the Best Actress Award for De De Pyaar De 2 at the 4th edition of Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026. The event took place at The Fairmont, Mumbai, on February 6. The award was handed over to the actress by Zee Media CRO Manish Seth and Gallantt Group's CEO Mayank Agarwal. The event is organised by Zee Media Corporation, India's first and largest news network. The event this year received attendance from Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, Mangla Mani, Palak Muchchal, Mithoon Sharma, Sonu Sood, Mona Singh, Ahan Shetty, and Madhur Bhandarkar, among others.

All about Rakul Preet Singh: Career, Family, and more

Rakul Preet Singh has done many memorable roles in Bollywood alongside popular faces, including Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others. Rakul Preet's role in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn won hearts. The romantic comedy drama, released on November 14, 2025, showed decent performance at the box office. Rakul Preet Singh played the role of Ayesha, who falls in love with an aged man named Ashish, played by Ajay Devgn. Apart from this, Rakul Preet's performance in Mere Husband Ki Biwi won hearts. The rom-com drama featured Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul. The film, released on February 21, 2025, revolved around the story of Ankur, a divorced man played by Arju,n who finds love again when Antara Khanna, played by Rakul Preet, re-enters his life.

Rakul was born on 10 October 1990 in New Delhi. Her father, Rajinder Sing,h was an officer in the Indian Army, and her mother's name is Kulwinder Singh. Rakul did her schooling from Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi. She completed her graduation in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi. Rakul started modeling during her college days and worked in many advertisements. In 2009, she made her film debut in the Kannada film Gilli, directed by Raghava Loki.

About Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026

This major event initiative honours those whose bravery, ingenuity, and commitment have had a significant influence on society. Excellence in space research, healthcare, business leadership, AI innovation, sports, aviation, mountaineering, music, film, charity, fintech, and outstanding accomplishments in cricket are just a few of the many areas in which the platform celebrates trailblazers.

The event highlights Zee Media's unwavering dedication to nation-building journalism by showcasing the stories of real people overcoming genuine obstacles and achieving remarkable victories that impact the entire country.

