ZEE Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026: Rakul Preet Singh reacts to Best Actress win, calls DDPD2 special

ZEE Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026: The Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026 continues to grab headlines because multiple high-profile stars attended the event, which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anu Malik, Rakul Preet Singh, Ada Sharma, Manoj Muntashir, Mithun Sharma, Nidhi Dutta, Saanvi Sood, Baba Ramdev, Mona Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar and Palak Muchhal as attendees. The evening reached its peak when Sunny Deol's highly anticipated movie Border 2 presented its main attraction. Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, and Nidhi Dutta received special recognition because of their work in the film.

Rakul Preet Singh bags Best Actress of the Year award

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh received the Best Actress of the Year award because of her role in De De Pyaar De 2, which made her the centre of attention. The actress expressed complete happiness after winning the award during her interview with Bollywood Life editor Divya Pal. “I am extremely happy to receive this award. The film De De Pyaar De 2 is very close to my heart,” she said.

What did Rakul Preet Singh about DDPD 2?

Speaking at the Zee Samvad with Real Heroes Awards 2026, Rakul Preet Singh said, “I’ve mentioned this before—it’s rare in our industry to see films that are truly made with women in mind. I’m extremely happy to receive this award, and I hope fans continue to shower us with the same love."

She continues, "As an actor, when you watch your own film, you inevitably notice both the good and the flaws. There are moments you like, and others where you feel you could have done better. While audiences watch a film as a whole, we as actors are deeply aware of every scene, what came before it and what followed after.”

Rakul Preet opens up about her next project

Rakul Preet Singh further said, "My film 'Pati Patni Aur Do Woh' is releasing soon. I'm also working on another film. However, I can't talk about that film right now. I just want to say that if you want to do something, just get involved. There are no shortcuts to achieving anything. Whatever you do, give it your 100%."

