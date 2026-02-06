Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026: The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma wins Breakthrough Talent of the year award

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma won the Breakthrough Talent of the Year award at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026 award. Speaking at the event, she opened up about her popular film, The Kerala Story and if its massive success has changed her in any way.

Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma won the Breakthrough Talent of the Year award at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026 award that took place in Mumbai on February 6. The award was presented to her by Zee Managing Editor Rahul Sinha.

Adah Sharma's commitment to nature

Meanwhile, following the dramatic effect of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma became well-known for her environmental devotion. Adah has used her celebrity to help a good cause by launching the 'Anubhuti' program at Madhya Pradesh's Kanha National Park.

Adah Sharma on The Kerala Story

Speaking at the event, she opened up about her popular film, The Kerala Story and if its massive success has changed her in any way. She said, "As an individual, I don't think I have changed a lot. When you experience itna utar chadav, at a certain point in time, you either become bitter or you become very positive. I can relate to the latter."

She continued, "It's a movie that proved you don't need a marketing team if the audience becomes your marketing team themselves. It was like every person was on my side; everyone was rooting for me. It was no nice that I hope every girl must get a chance to experience what I did with this."

About Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



