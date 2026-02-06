ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar WINS Voice of Social Reality in Cinema award

Many prominent faces graced the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026, including Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, Mangla Mani, Palak Muchchal, Mithoon Sharma, Mona Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Ahan Shetty, among others.

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Indian film director and screenwriter Madhur Bhandarkar was conferred the Voice of Social Reality in Cinema award at Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026. The event took place at Mumbai's The Fairmont and was organised by Media Corporation, India’s first and largest news network. The award was presented to him by Zee Media Corporation CEO Raktim Das and Yogesh Bhutani, Founder of Nexus Alliance. At the event, Madhur Bhandarkar spoke on various aspects of the film and entertainment industry and his works, including nepotism, his new project The Wives, AI, among others.

Who were all present at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026?

Meanwhile, many prominent faces graced the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026, including Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, Mangla Mani, Palak Muchchal, Mithoon Sharma, Mona Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Ahan Shetty, among others. The event highlights Zee Media's unwavering dedication to nation-building journalism by showcasing the stories of real people overcoming genuine obstacles and achieving remarkable victories that impact the entire country.

TRENDING NOW

About Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026

The main event of this initiative dedicates itself to recognising individuals who have made a significant impact on society through their courageous actions and creative thinking, and their dedicated work. The platform recognises trailblazers who have achieved excellence in space research and healthcare, business leadership and AI innovation, sports and aviation, mountaineering and music and film, charity and fintech and their exceptional achievements in cricket. The selected categories recognise individuals who are making transformative changes to their fields through their work while challenging existing stereotypes and serving their communities. The awards acknowledge different types of achievements which share the common characteristics of courage, skill and dedicated service found in every Real Hero awardee.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more