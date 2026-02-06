ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood receives People's Pride of The Year award

Over the years, Sonu Sood has participated in humanitarian efforts through his non-governmental organisation, the Sood Foundation. His charitable endeavours gained national attention during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns.

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood bagged the People's Pride of The Year award at the 4th edition of Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026, which took place at The Fairmont, Mumbai on February 6, 2026. The award was presented by Zee Media's Managing Editor, Rahul Sinha and Maharashtra Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik. Sonu Sood has always reminded fans of his unwavering compassion, as he always showed up to help the needy through his charity and fundraiser campaigns. During the 2025 Punjab floods, he came to rescue a family in need.

Over the years, Sood has participated in humanitarian efforts through his non-governmental organisation, the Sood Foundation. His charitable endeavours gained national attention during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns. Fans commended the actor on social media for his role in assisting migrant workers in safely returning home.

TRENDING NOW

Sonu Sood announces the launch of...

Last year, he announced the establishment of an old-age home to house and care for 500 elderly individuals. The project's goal is to offer a safe, dignified, and caring environment for older people who do not have family to assist them.

Sood also received the renowned Humanitarian Award at the 72nd Miss World Festival's Grand Finale in Telangana. Julia Morley, the Chairperson of the Miss World Organisation, noted that Sonu's efforts match the basic ideals of their tagline, 'Beauty With A Purpose'.

Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026: Guest list

Meanwhile, many prominent faces graced the Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026, including Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, Mangla Mani, Palak Muchchal, Mithoon Sharma, Mona Singh, Rakul Preet Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Ahan Shetty, among others. The event highlights Zee Media's unwavering dedication to nation-building journalism by showcasing the stories of real people overcoming genuine obstacles and achieving remarkable victories that impact the entire country.

Also Read: Zee Samvad Real Heroes Award 2026: Anu Malik WINS big, receives honour for Patriotic Melody Maestro of the year

About Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026

The main event of this initiative dedicates itself to recognising individuals who have made a significant impact on society through their courageous actions and creative thinking, and their dedicated work. The platform recognises trailblazers who have achieved excellence in space research and healthcare, business leadership and AI innovation, sports and aviation, mountaineering and music and film, charity and fintech and their exceptional achievements in cricket. The selected categories recognise individuals who are making transformative changes to their fields through their work while challenging existing stereotypes and serving their communities. The awards acknowledge different types of achievements which share the common characteristics of courage, skill and dedicated service found in every Real Hero awardee.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more