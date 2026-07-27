ZEE TV and Hindi ZEE 5 to celebrate 100 years of Essel Group on August 1

More than a celebration of Essel Group's rich legacy, the evening hosted by Zee TV and Hindi Zee 5 will be a nostalgic journey of the humble beginnings of the artists, ideas, and pioneering milestones that transformed India's media and entertainment landscape, while reflecting on a century of entrepreneurship, innovation, and nation-building that has touched millions of lives.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 27, 2026 1:15 PM IST





ZEE TV and Hindi ZEE 5 to celebrate 100 years of Essel Group on August 1

Zee TV and Hindi Zee 5 will host a landmark centenary celebration on August 1, 2026, in Mumbai to commemorate 100 years of Essel Group's remarkable journey. The event will bring together the creative community that has been an integral part of Z's journey since the launch of India's first private satellite television channel in 1992. Teams behind many of Z's most iconic and memorable shows over the last three decades will reunite for this historic occasion, making it one of the most significant gatherings celebrating Indian entertainment. Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group, will also be present at the celebration to mark this historic milestone and express his gratitude.

More than a celebration of Essel Group's rich legacy, the evening hosted by Zee TV and Hindi Zee 5 will be a nostalgic journey of the humble beginnings of the artists, ideas, and pioneering milestones that transformed India's media and entertainment landscape, while reflecting on a century of entrepreneurship, innovation, and nation-building that has touched millions of lives.

Over the last 100 years, Essel Group has played a defining role in shaping India’s growth story. The Group introduced Zee TV, India's first private satellite television channel, followed by Zee News, the country's first private news channel, fundamentally changing the way millions of Indians consumed entertainment and news.

For over three decades, Zee TV's stories have served as a source of inspiration and shaped the aspirations of millions of Indians, while the Group helped transform India's media and entertainment sector into one of the country's largest creative industries, creating unprecedented opportunities across content creation, production, writing, direction, and its distribution.

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