Veteran actor Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut a few days back on 11th February 2023. The 71 years old actress has garnered a family of 85.7k followers on her Instagram account by now. She made her presence on social media and amassed her fans and even young fans. The legendary actress treats her fans with throwback memories and posts with inspiring captions. Her account caught everyone’s attention and fans can’t stop gushing over it. As she reached 81000 followers a few hours ago she uploaded a thankful post for her Instagram family. Also Read - Zeenat Aman shares a clip from making of Laila O Laila with a powerful note on pay disparity; netizens say, 'Fearless Powerful Poignant'

Zeenat Aman reveals the purpose of her presence on Instagram is different as she wants to make it meaningful. Everyone on social media has a different purpose to be on social media and interact with their fans. While many celebrities share the day-to-day update of their life keeping their fans close others have varied ideas for interacting with them. Similarly the new joiner of Instagram, Zeenat Amam has a purpose that is way different than other celebrities. She aims to make it meaningful addressing some important issues. Also Read - Aap Jaisa Koi song OUT: Malaika Arora adds glam with her sizzling thumkas; Ayushmann Khurrana gives her company [WATCH]

As she reached 81000 followers on Instagram, the actress revealed that she wants to use the social media platform to highlight some important issues. Sharing a stylish picture of herself on her official Instagram handle, she is touched by all the love she has received on social media in a few days. She wrote that over the past weeks, she has been discussing the purpose of her presence here with the team. She also took lessons on how to use Instagram as more than just a platform for her memories, work, and vanity. Then she came up with the idea of once in a while highlighting causes, issues, or organizations that she feels hold meaning for society as a whole Also Read - Urfi Javed joins the nepotism debate at Haye Haye Yeh Majboori song launch; says, 'Star kid ki koi acting nahi hoti hai' [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

The actress uploads a post almost every day and two days back she shared a throwback BTS video from the sets of Feroz Khan's 'Qurbaani'. In that particular post, she addressed the pay disparity in the industry and revealed during her time she was the highest-paid actress yet there was a pay disparity between her and her male co-stars. She pointed in the last 50 years the situation remained unchanged as even today women stars don’t get equal pay.