2023 has been a blockbuster year for entertainment across genres. Be it big banner movies or path-breaking content on OTT, the year has witnessed spectacular titles that have enthralled viewers. The coming year will witness amazing content and the entry of new actors on the stage taking the mantle forward. Furthermore, in the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, the charm of familiar faces making a comeback is also much awaited. As per industry rumours going around, 2024 promises to be a year of nostalgia as a few Bollywood icons are getting ready to cast their magic on the silver screen once again.

Here are 5 Bollywood Icons set to make a comeback in 2024

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan entertained everyone with his good looks and noteworthy acting performances. Well-known for his compelling performances in massively entertaining films like 'No Entry' and 'Heyy Babyy' he is ready to make a splash on the big screen once again. As Fardeen Khan gets back in the spotlight, viewers will get to witness a new journey of one of the most loved actors in the industry.

Imran Khan

After a long break, Imran Khan is making a much-awaited return to Bollywood. The actor, known for his captivating performances in films like "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na" and "Delhi Belly," is set to entertain the audience once again. With his innocence and boy-next-door looks, the talented actor had girls rooting for him with every release. With a fresh perspective and enthusiasm, Imran Khan's comeback is a moment that we need to watch out for.

Sonam Khan

Known for her grace and versatility, Sonam Khan is all set to return to Bollywood and entertain the masses once again with her performance. With an impressive journey in Bollywood that boasts remarkable performances, audiences are eager to watch her on the big screen. With rumours brewing of exciting projects in the pipeline, Sonam Khan seems to be gearing up to reclaim her spot as a fantastic performer effortlessly blending talent and charisma.

Zayed Khan

Zayed Khan, the dashing actor who impressed everyone with his early performances, is ready to stage a comeback. With a fan base that is patiently waiting for his return, Zayed Khan is set to bring his signature style and charisma back to the big screen. There has been news in the circuit about a few projects that will mark his return. All we can say is that we are looking forward to his upcoming projects and hope they hit the big screen soon!

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman, a timeless beauty and an icon of the '70s, is set to captivate audiences, with her social media game getting stronger each day. The evergreen Diva’s on-screen presence and memorable performances in classics like "Hare Rama, Hare Krishna" and "Don" left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. As she prepares for her comeback, fans can't help but anticipate the magic she will bring to the screen, proving that age is just a matter of numbers.

As 2024 is almost here, these actors are not just making comebacks, they are redefining their legacies in Bollywood. With an eclectic mix of experience and their on-screen presence, their return promises to add a new layer to the Indian Cinema.