Zeenat Aman is one of the most gorgeous beauties Bollywood has ever seen. In 1970, she won Femina Miss India pageant and the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant and made her way to Bollywood. With her stellar performances in films like Satyam Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dharam Veer and more, she instantly became one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. Now, even at the age of 71, Zeenat Aman is among the most loved divas thanks to her social media activities. She is one of the most active celebrities and is called as the reigning queen of Instagram. Using the platform, Zeenat Aman has now made a revelation about a health condition she has been suffering for a long time.

Zeenat Aman opens up about suffering from ptosis

Zeenat Aman penned a lengthy note on Instagram and revealed that she has been suffering from ptosis since many years. She started off by writing that she is addressing 'the elephant in the room' that has been with her for the past 40 years. Ptosis has been the reason of her drooping eyelid. She got ptosis after suffering an injury many years ago that damaged the muscles of her right eye. She penned that the condition became so acute that it tampered her vision. She mentioned that due to ptosis, she found lesser opportunities. In the note she wrote, "The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful. Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and a surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible." She added that she has undergone the treatment and is now on the road of recovery. Her vision has been restored and she is quite happy about it. In the end, she wrote, "Recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing. But I'm happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now." Her post has gone viral in entertainment news section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

It was recently that Zeenat Aman made a acting comeback as she featured in an advertisement with Janhvi Kapoor. The legendary actress looked ravishing as ever. We wish her a speedy recovery.