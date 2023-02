Bollywood's OG glam diva Zeenat Aman continues to rule over hearts. She is timeless with regards to her beauty, grace and natural poise. But Zeenat Aman is also someone who has kept abreast of what is happening in the world around. As we know, pay disparity is a huge issue till date. Bollywood heroines are paid much lower fees than their male counterparts. They work as hard on their films as male heroes. The situation prevails in many sectors in India and the world. Women in workplaces take home much lower pay packages as compared to their male counterparts. Zeenat Aman has shared a clip from the making of Laila O Laila and spoken about how she was paid less though she was a huge draw at the box office. Also Read - Aap Jaisa Koi song OUT: Malaika Arora adds glam with her sizzling thumkas; Ayushmann Khurrana gives her company [WATCH]

In the clip, we can see her talking to Keith Adam from the Australian Broadcasting Commission. She is on the sets of Qurbani where she is rehearsing for Laila O Laila. She says times have changed drastically. Zeenat Aman says Bollywood heroines do not serve ornamental values any more. They have well fleshed out characters. But she says in the caption, "What hasn't changed though is the gender pay gap. In my time I was lauded as the "highest paid female actor", but the disparity in the pay cheque between my male co-stars and myself was so vast it was laughable."

Read the caption, many hailed the legendary actress. Ridhima Pandit commented, "The epitome of grace and beauty that's you ma'am I had seen this interview before as well… you truly are an inspiration," while Shweta Bachchan wrote, "So well said and put!!!" Everyone who read it is hailing the actress. A netizen stated, "The way you put forward your views about women empowerment reminds of Aishwarya Rai. You were really a true blue Miss India, actress, voice of the nation."