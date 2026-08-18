Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Will Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol reunite?

Fifteen years after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara became a cult favourite, Zoya Akhtar has given fans a big update on the possibility of a sequel. Read further to know what did Zoya say about it.

Fifteen years after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara became a cult classic, fans finally have a real reason to hope for a sequel. Director Zoya Akhtar just dropped a pretty big hint, she’s actually exploring the idea of bringing back Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol for another round.

Zoya Akhtar Gives Big Update On ZNMD Sequel

Zoya’s excitement isn’t exactly subtle. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter India if she’d return to the world of Arjun, Imraan, and Kabir, she just said, “We are on it. Let’s just put it that way.” She explained that unless the story feels right for where the characters are today, it’s not happening. If the stars align and everything clicks, though, she thinks “that will be nice.”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Became A Cult Favourite

Of course, everyone’s dying to know if Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay will actually reunite. Fans still adore their on-screen friendship, and that wild Spanish road trip turned ZNMD into a modern favorite. Zoya’s staying quiet about casting details for now, but it’s clear she’s seriously considering bringing the trio back together. The excitement touched off recently when an ad featuring Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay went viral. People freaked out, thinking it was a trailer for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. When it turned out to be just an ad, fans got all worked up and Zoya’s DMs blew up with outraged messages. She laughed it off, saying, “People thought it was a trailer, and then I got abused in my DMs saying like ‘this is not funny’.”

What Is Next For Zoya Akhtar?

ZNMD wasn’t just a box office success, earning over Rs 153 crore worldwide, it also brought home major awards, including National Awards for Best Choreography and Best Audiography. The film hasn’t lost its charm in all these years, either. As for Zoya Akhtar herself, she’s built a reputation telling stories about relationships, friendships, and modern Indian life. Her last film, The Archies, introduced a whole new set of young actors on Netflix but she hasn’t said what her next movie will be, yet the possibility of a ZNMD sequel has definitely got fans buzzing.

Right now, there’s no official word about a release date or the final cast. But if Zoya finds the story she’s looking for, Arjun, Imraan, and Kabir just might be gearing up for another unforgettable journey. Fans are more than ready.

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