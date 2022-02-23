Zoya Akhtar has the most heartfelt wish for brother Farhan Akhtar on his wedding with lady love Shibani Dandekar

Farahan Akhtar and 's wedding pictures is leaving their fans go aww over them. They just look beautiful together. who is now happily married to the love of his life Shibani Dandekar dropped d tons of pictures from his wedding and it's every bit PERFECT and dreamy. While everyone is showering love on the couple, Farhan's sister and ace filmmaker has the most heartfelt wish for her brother and sister-in-law Shibani. The filmmaker took to her Instagram and shared one of their wedding pictures and captioned, " May You Never Stop Laughing #congratulations #only" Indeed this is a heartwarming wish. Also Read - Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda visit Zoya Akhtar's office together; fans can't wait for their debut

Farhan who dropped wedding pictures thanked everyone for being the part of their celebration, " A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you" It was Bollywoodlife that exclusively told you about the couple getting married. Shibani and Farhan dated or almost four years and then decided to take their relationship to another level.While Shibani was extremely happy with her gown which she has been designing for quite a time now, " The most magical day of my life! Thank you for everything always @payalsinghal you made it what it was! love you My DREAM wedding dress by @jade_bymk designed by @shaleenanathani X @monicashah1207 ( love you guys this dress is everything!!!!!)" Farhan even took a funny dig at wife Shibani's wedding dress by sharing another bunch of phots where eh wrote, " Mera gown mera lace ". even called him adorably mad for this caption. Indeed they look so happy together.