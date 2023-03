appears in a never seen before and the comedian-actor will leave you stunned, and how with his performance in the Zwigato trailer. Well, like Kapil said in his shows, even he was surprised that he could act and thanked for bringing out the actor in him. The trailer for Zwigato depicts Kapil Sharma as a deliveryman who is dissatisfied with his life and is attempting to balance his personal and professional lives in the midst of a financial crisis. Kapil very beautifully emotes his emotions and leaves you spellbound with his acting prowess. The actor has come a long way in his journey, and time and again he has proved his worth with the art of survival on the basis of his talent. Also Read - Zwigato Trailer: Kapil Sharma delivers a surprise package that will put a smile on your face, but also leave you teary eyed

One user wrote, "This trailer is so pure and emotional....such that I can feel it's presence purly in my heart ...... Hats off to the director and the whole cast for bringing such a story in light". ANother user wished Kapil's film to aciev all the success at the box office. " On behalf of all Kapil sharma fans in the world we wish this movie a great success".

Watch the trailer of Zwigato

Along with Kapil Sharma, shines in this drama film, The trailer will leave you asking for more and restless to watch the film which will release on March 17, 2023. The trailer shows the painful journey of a delivery boy and Kapil Sharma executes his character beautifully and makes you believe in him right there. While the other characters too have played their part well. The film received a lot of love at the film festivals nd now Kapil cannot wait for the fans in India to witness his journey as Manas.