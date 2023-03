left his fans teary-eyed with his mind-blowing performance in the trailer of his next Bollywood film Zwigato helmed by . Ever since the trailer has been dropped online, they are praising the versatility of the comedian actor. Bollywoodlife exclusively met the star of the millennium and spoke to him about him being stereotyped as a comedian and how he managed to say yes to a serious role which was opposite of him. Kapil spoke his heart out and recalled his old days and narrated how he was the same person Manas from his film Zwigato and lived an Aam Aadmi life for almost 28 years. Kapil said," People have a perception of me but I was eagerly waiting to do such kind of role as I have lived that life for 28 years. We too lived in a small house and had an extended one room that was a kitchen for us, so I know the hardship of that life". Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan reveals he has witnessed the murder of his close friend; shares what happened

Watch the video trailer of Kapil Sharma's Zwigato that is heartwarming and will leave you teary-eyed and how

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil further added that how he is grateful to filmmaker Nandita Das to give him this and even revealed the costumes and the entire set-up to play a prominent role to bring Manas to life from him. Kapil Sharma is extremely elated to show his audiences his never seen avatar and even brought up his witty side that how we should also spread the good word about the film if we like it and we don't like the film we should keep to ourselves. Also Read - Zwigato: Kapil Sharma reveals how working on the film helped him save the day for a delivery guy

The film stars opposite Kapil Sharma who is known for her acting prowess onscreen. Nandita Das is confident people will connect with their story.