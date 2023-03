Kapil Sharma is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Zwigato. The trailer of the heartwarming emotional movie is finally out. After the release of the trailer actor-comedian is now busy promoting the film that displays the story and daily film struggles of a food delivery boy. The film talks about a unique aspect that has not been covered in Indian cinema but director Nandita Das choose to bring it up in a movie. As Kapil Sharma plays the character of a delivery boy he reveals his experience with a delivery guy which he can’t forget. Also Read - Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli, Michelle Yeoh, Ana De Armas and more first time nominations at the 95th Academy Awards

The movie has already gained a lot of attention and praise even before its release. It also premiered at the Toronto International film festival and Busan Film Festival. During the trailer launch of Zwigato in Mumbai, Kapil Sharma spoke of why he chose the film to shooting in Bhubaneshwar sharing his experience of Zwigato. At the same time, he also revealed how one day he saved a delivery boy from being pulled by his boss at work.

Sharing an anecdote said one day his wife had ordered a cake through a delivery partner. When the guy arrived at his doorstep he learned that the cake is spoiled and told Mrs. Sharma that he will get a new cake in exchange. When Kapil got to know about the incident he asked his wife to stop the delivery boy who had just reached the lift and was supposed to it downstairs. The comedian accepted the spoiled cake which was all upside down as he has to cut it and eat it, he didn't care about the presentation because what mattered to him is eating the cake.

He took up the step of not returning the cake to save the delivery boy's job or else he would have been scolded for not making a cautious delivery. Kapil Sharma revealed working on Zwigato made him take the action that day or he would have thought it is a process of the product being exchanged if it is spoilt. He said while working on this film he learned what delivery agents go through every day.

Ziwagato is a heartwarming and thought-provoking film helmed by . The film stars Kapil Sharma Shahana Goswami & Tushar Acharya in the lead roles. It is produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Zwigato will be delivered at your nearest theaters on 17th March 2023.