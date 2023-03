Kapil Sharma along with Nandita Das and Shahana Goswami gave wings to their much-awaited movie Zwigato. A press conference of the same was kept where the comedian and the director spoke about their movie. Kapil also revealed in the interaction about the reaction of Korean people gave when the movie premiered last year at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. Kapil revealed that South Korean people could relate to the movie as it managed to strike a chord. Also Read - Zwigato: Kapil Sharma leaves fans teary-eyed; netizens call it the MOST emotional trailer

After watching the film, South Korean people started crying and they assumed that Kapil was only known for comedy. Kapil also revealed that he does comedy 2 hours daily on his show named but he is not like that all the time. There are many faces to his personality that he would like to showcase via this film. Talking about Zwigato, Kapil is seen playing the role of a food delivery agent. The movie shows his sojourn from being fired from his job to the trouble that he faces that the food app and new app brings in his life. Also Read: Zwigato: Kapil Sharma leaves fans teary-eyed; netizens call it the MOST emotional trailer Also Read - Zwigato Trailer: Kapil Sharma delivers a surprise package that will put a smile on your face, but also leave you teary eyed

Here, watch the trailer of Kapil Sharma's Zwigato: Also Read - LIVE Updates Entertainment News 01 March: RRR song Naatu Naatu Live at Oscars 2023; Kriti Sanon loses cool on question on Kartik Aaryan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Talking further about the film Zwigato is all ready to hit the theatres soon. Kapil had taken to his Instagram handle to post the trailer of Zwigato. He requested his fans to not forget to give the rating. As seen in the trailer Kapil is seen trying his hands on the Zwigato app. He is shown delivering food to different people, places, and clicks selfies with them so that to get an additional extra income. He is on his toes full day to get the best rating. His wife Shahana Goswami starts a job that something he does the same. Soon his rating drops and he is not being able to find the reason. Frustrated, he calls the manager but they did not care for the same. Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: MC Stan urges all his fans to watch Zwigato; netizens say, 'Kapil ne free promotion karva liya' [Watch Video]