Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato made it to the theatres yesterday. The film has received positive reviews from all corners. The story is about a delivery rider and the challenges that he faces. Shahana Goswami plays the female lead opposite Kapil Sharma. The film has been directed by Nandita Das and on social media, fans only have good things to say about the film. Now, to make it special for delivery partners, the makers of the film arranged for a special screening. Many delivery riders attended the special screening and also managed to get clicked with the stars. Also Read - Zwigato Day 1 Box Office: Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami starrer Nandita Das film has a decent opening

and team Zwigato make it special for delivery riders

During the screening, Kapil Sharma, interacted with the delivery riders, listening to their experiences and thanking them for their efforts. The film's focus on the struggles of delivery riders resonated with the audience, making the screening an emotional and memorable experience for everyone involved. Zwigato's release has been highly anticipated, and has the ability to connect with audiences across India. The film's message of appreciation for delivery riders is especially relevant in these challenging times, reminding us of the vital role these essential workers play in our daily lives. Also Read - Zwigato celebs review: Kapil Sharma’s stellar performance of a delivery boy leaves Raj Babbar, Shehnaaz Gill and others impressed

Also Read - Zwigato star Kapil Sharma finally reveals the truth behind how he became a comedian [Exclusive]

Zwigato currently running in cinemas produced under the banner of Applause Entertainment and Initiative, has captivated the audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances.