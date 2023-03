Earlier this month the official trailer of Kapil Sharma’s upcoming movie Zwigato was released. Now the latest song titled Yeh Raat from the movie has been released. Comedian Kapil Sharma plays a never-seen serious character in Nandita das directorial. The movie has already gained a lot of attention and praise before its release when it was premiered at the Toronto International film festival and Busan Film Festival. Zwigato’s new song Yeh Raat featuring Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami will make you happy and teary at the same time Also Read - Kapil Sharma reveals how he went to meet Amitabh Bachchan after drinking two pegs down; here's how the megastar reacted to his apology

Yeh Raat is a melodious track sung by and composed by Hitesh Sonik. The lyrics are written by Devanshu and Geet. the two added their uniqueness to this soft yet impactful composition. It is a beautiful blend of melody and inspiration. Yeh Raat shows the story of determination and hustle. The heartfelt track holds deep meaning from the regular struggles of a common man while it motivates for a positive day after the dark night.

Watch the song video here

Coming over to Zwigato, is a slice-of-life drama about the daily struggles of a food delivery boy played by . The film talks about a unique aspect that has not been covered in Indian cinema but director choose to bring it up in a movie. Zwigato is a cinematic masterpiece that connects two entirely different worlds of entertainment. It tells the story of a delivery rider navigating his way through the gig economy and rating system, highlighting the struggles of the common service-class man.

Ziwagato is a heartwarming and thought-provoking film starring comedian Kapil Sharma and . The movie is directed by Nandita Das and also stars Tushar Acharya in the lead role. The slice-of-life movie is produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Zwigato will be delivered at your nearest theaters on 17th March 2023.