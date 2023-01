Ajay Devgn dropped the first look of Tabu from their upcoming film Bholaa. The actor has shared the latest update of his film that fans have been waiting for. After revealing his first look of Bholaa last month Ajay unveiled a glimpse of the female lead character played by Tabu. He took to social media to share the major update. Also Read - Ajay Devgn's upcoming new movie Bholaa to Akshay Kumar starrer Selfie: A look at big Bollywood films and their release dates

Tabu looks fierce in the character of a cop wearing signature aviators and holding a gun. She is ready to face all the criminals being the only police officer as the caption explains. Ajay Devgn shared a poster on his Instagram account revealing the first look of Tabu's character from the film. Bholaa will be Tabu's second film of the year, her latest release Kuttey is screening in theaters.

Both the lead actors from the movie uploaded a 30 seconds clip on their Instagram accounts. The short video gave a glimpse of the female lead character. The caption of the poster unveiling post read "Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan." This defines that the story of Bholaa revolves around one police officer while there are a lot of criminals.

Bholaa marks the 9th movie of Tabu and Ajay together. Earlier they have worked together in films such as Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019) among others. Their latest film was Drishyam 2 which earned a massive success.

Bholaa is a remake of a Tamil film titled Kaithi written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Hindi version is helmed by Ajay Devgn who has previously directed films namely, U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures. The film will be released in 3D on 30th March 2023.